I previously covered Multi-Sector Income funds in JPIE: A Long-Term Income ETF. In this article, I cover the Lipper Category "Loan Participation Funds" which are also categorized as Bank Loan Funds by Morningstar. These funds typically invest in firms that have junk
FLBL: Steady Risk-Adjusted Performance And High Yield
Summary
- Franklin Senior Loan ETF FLBL is an actively managed, highly diversified fund with $742M in AUM that invests in senior-secured floating rate loans.
- FLBL seeks a high level of current income with a secondary goal of capital preservation.
- FLBL has a strong risk adjusted performance compared to peers over the past five years. The expense ratio is 0.45 and the 30-Day SEC Yield is 7.23%.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FADMX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am an engineer with an MBA who retired in 2022. I am not an economist or an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. All payments from Seeking Alpha are directed to non-profit organizations.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.