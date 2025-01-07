Capital markets stocks have soared, largely on the hopes that the floodgates will open concerning M&A and IPOs in 2025. Deregulation and rising financial markets are two key boons for domestic companies engaged in investment banking, brokerage, and asset management.
LPL Financial: Shares Rally To Fair Value With Earnings On Tap (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I am downgrading LPL Financial from a Buy to a Hold due to falling EPS estimates and the stock being fairly priced.
- Despite strong Q3 results and significant asset growth, the FY 2026 consensus target has dropped, impacting my rating decision.
- Key risks include Fed rate cuts, cash sweep balances, and stock/bond price volatility, with mixed technical signals suggesting limited upside.
- LPLA's solid operational metrics and bullish primary trend are noted, but shares appear fully priced, warranting a neutral stance.
