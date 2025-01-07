I am downgrading Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) from a Strong Buy to a Buy from my previous July 25, 2024, driven by the recent rally which has made the company over-valued, despite an independent report that shows Constellation Energy
Constellation Energy: Largest Clean Energy Producer Continues To Cement Bullish Outlook
Summary
- Constellation leads in clean energy, securing major contracts with the U.S. General Services Administration and Microsoft, boosting growth potential.
- Financially strong with low long-term debt and high return on assets, but faces minor financial headwinds and operational challenges.
- Downgrade CEG from Strong Buy to Buy due to the slight over-valuation following the recent rally.
- Investment risks include regulatory delays, competition, and financial challenges from significant capital expenditures and maturing debt.
