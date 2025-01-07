Semiconductor stocks ended the year 2024 up as a group. However, many semis saw their fortunes take a turn for the worse in the second half of 2024 compared to a much better first half, causing them to
Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of 2025
Summary
- The year 2024 ended as another year of solid gains for semis as a whole, but there were changes underneath that suggest not all is well.
- There are a number of headwinds out there that have the potential to restrain semis in 2025, although some may handle it better than others.
- China is likely to play a key role for semis in 2025 to the extent that it could help decide who winds up a winner or a loser.
- Semis are likely to underperform in 2025 because they will likely have to deal with headwinds that other sectors do not have to contend with.
