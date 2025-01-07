New Home Market Cap Decreases As Prices Fall, New Homes Remain Unaffordable
Summary
- The trifecta of two major hurricanes and rising mortgage rates continued to negatively impact the market for new homes in the United States in November 2024.
- The combination of reduced new home sales and falling prices lowered the market capitalization of the U.S. new home market.
- Despite falling prices, new homes remained unaffordable because mortgage rates continued climbing in November 2024.
- The new home affordability crisis powered into its 32nd consecutive month.
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!