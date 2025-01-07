Today, I'm revisiting the investment case of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK), which seeks to duplicate the performance of FTSE25 of the Athens Stock Exchange. In the following paragraphs, I will explain the main
GREK: Downgrading The Gem Of Europe To A Hold
Summary
- GREK's spectacular performance is nearing its end due to a possible real estate bubble, with property values outpacing wage growth and housing becoming unaffordable.
- The EU's Recovery and Resiliency Fund may distort Greece's macroeconomic performance, potentially exacerbating inflation and wage disparities.
- The changing global geopolitical landscape, especially the Russia-Ukraine war, is increasing inflationary pressures in Europe and Greece due to higher energy costs.
- Despite Greece's economic progress, I downgrade GREK to a "Hold" as capital appreciation will likely be limited, though income distributions remain strong.
Although I don't own any shares of ETF, I do own shares in some individual companies contained in it.
