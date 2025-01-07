Macy's: Continued Positive Results From First 50 Stores

Summary

  • Macy's First 50 stores delivered +1.9% comparable store sales in Q3 2024, outpacing other Macy's stores by 4.1%.
  • Macy's indicated that lower sales volume stores in the First 50 have also benefitted from the operational investments.
  • The credit card late fee rule was blocked by a judge (Northern District of Texas) and will likely go no further under the second Trump administration.
  • This removes a threat to Macy's credit card income.
Macy's (NYSE:M) reported Q3 2024 results with continued positive performance from its First 50 stores as well as positive growth from its Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury divisions.

It still has negative comparable store sales growth at its non-First

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in M over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

