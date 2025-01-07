The stock price of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is approaching 52-week highs again as investors are regaining confidence in the business development company’s investment performance. While a high non-accrual ratio was an anchor to FS KKR
FS KKR Capital: A Buy On Improving Credit Quality
Summary
- FS KKR Capital's stock price is nearing 52-week highs due to improved credit performance and a lower non-accrual ratio.
- Consistent dividend coverage and a declining non-accrual ratio suggest a potential re-rating to net asset value in 2025.
- FS KKR Capital's focus on Senior Secured Loans and potential for new originations in 2025 could boost net investment income.
- Despite ongoing risks, FS KKR Capital's narrowing discount to NAV and improving credit profile make it a strong buy opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.