Dow (NYSE:DOW) is looking back at two challenging years and the current outlook does not comfort investors. As a result, the stock price has been trending down since April 2024. While the outlook is muted, capital expenditures are forecasted to
Dow: Don't Buy Yet
Summary
- Dow's stock has been declining since April 2024 due to challenging macro conditions, weak earnings, and removal from the Dow Jones index.
- Elevated capital expenditures are forecasted until 2027, straining the balance sheet, while earnings remain insufficient to cover both capex and shareholder returns.
- Reversal of globalization and weak demand in key markets like Europe and China further complicate Dow's earnings outlook, necessitating asset sales or debt.
- Despite a clear management plan, the current economic conditions and financial strain warrant patience, with potential risks to dividend sustainability and shareholder returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOW, BASFY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
In this article, I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. Therefore, the content or any information in this article should not be considered investment advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.