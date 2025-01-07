Gold suddenly appears momentarily correlated with the US Dollar Index (DXY). How can gold, a store of value and inflation hedge against dollar inflation, be following the price movements of the same inflationary currency it’s supposed
Why Did COMEX And DXY Start Trading Together?
Summary
- Gold suddenly appears momentarily correlated with the US Dollar Index.
- If oil producers begin adjusting their pricing strategies or if geopolitical concerns drive commodity prices higher regardless of the dollar’s strength, you could see the emergence of a correlation between COMEX and DXY.
- With post-inauguration chaos, the potential for stealth QE, and the Fed unable to bring down inflation enough to deepen its rate cuts, the price of gold appears ready to take new highs.
