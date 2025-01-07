Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. NT 29: Attractive Debentures With An Unnatractive Price
Summary
- Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) specializes in non-qualified mortgages (non-QMs), targeting borrowers outside typical eligibility requirements. These loans come with higher interest rates and larger down payments.
- AOMN is a 9.5% fixed-rate senior note due July 2029, issued in a "baby bond" format with a $25 par value, making it accessible to retail investors. It is investment-grade.
- The bond faces credit risk tied to AOMR's performance, with risks heightened in a recessionary environment that could lead to borrower defaults and falling equity values.
- Conservative portfolio metrics like sub-70% loan-to-value ratios and an average FICO score above 700 help mitigate these risks.
- Despite a 2026 call date, we see the bond running to its full maturity in 2029.
