Why I'm Targeting 7,000 In The S&P 500 In 2025

Jan. 07, 2025 11:02 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPX, SPY1 Comment
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • The economy is resilient, inflation is moderating, and potential deregulation and fiscal stimulus could boost stocks, supporting my 2025 SPX target of 7,000.
  • The SPX is at a critical inflection point; a drop below 5,800 could lead to a 10% correction, presenting a solid buying opportunity.
  • Jobs data is crucial; a "Goldilocks" number will set the market up for earnings season and improve rate cut expectations.
  • Many stocks are undervalued; forward P/E ratios and equal-weighted indexes suggest substantial upside, especially in high-quality tech, biotech, oil, financials, and more.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

Stock market chart

G0d4ather

Last week, we discussed 2024 and why 2025 could be another excellent year. We also talked about our portfolio positioning for Q1, and the potential scenarios for the full year. Despite the possibility for near term volatility, I

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2024 70% return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500


Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!

Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
50.77K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News