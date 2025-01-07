BSTZ Could Be A Winner In 2025
Summary
- BSTZ, a BlackRock-managed closed-end fund, focuses on science and technology investments, including publicly traded companies, covered call options, and private investments.
- The fund has outperformed the S&P 500, returning 19% since September, driven by its diversified tech portfolio and strategic private investments.
- BSTZ's private equity holdings, comprising over 28% of the portfolio, offer significant upside potential, especially if interest in private markets revives.
- Trading at an 11% discount to NAV, BSTZ has mechanisms to close this gap, including a planned liquidity event in 2031, reinforcing a Buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BSTZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.