DGS: The Better Choice For Emerging Market Small-Cap Value

M Value Investing Research profile picture
M Value Investing Research
415 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • EM SCV offers diversification and risk mitigation due to its negative correlation with the S&P 500 and historically strong risk-adjusted returns.
  • Adding EM SCV to a globally diversified portfolio can enhance risk-adjusted returns, providing potential upside with reduced risk.
  • WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF is the best ETF for targeting EM SCV due to its factor loadings despite being more expensive.
  • Due to limited back-testing data, DGS, Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF, and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF are all viable options for EM SCV exposure, however DGS has targeted better.

Large vs. small

PM Images

Thesis

For those interested in factor investing in emerging markets ("EM"), specifically in small-cap value ("EM SCV") I hope to answer two questions in this article:

  1. Why would one include such a factor in a globally diversified

This article was written by

M Value Investing Research profile picture
M Value Investing Research
415 Followers
Mitchell is a mechanical engineer and  MBA student. His personal portfolio consists mostly of a broad index at any given moment. However, he still likes companies that perform well on key metrics and will enter a small position if they are well-price through corporate valuation methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DGS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News