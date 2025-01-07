Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) is an early-stage nuclear power company that I initially covered in August. With a promising, scalable model in mass-producing small reactors for more localized purposes, many see it as an AI play, with the role
Oklo: Sentiment Improves, As Do Possibilities
Summary
- Oklo is an early-stage nuclear power company with a scalable model for small reactors, potentially powering data centers, seen as an AI play.
- Shares have surged over fourfold since August, pushing the market cap over $3 billion, following regulatory approvals and growing demand.
- The proposed acquisition of Atomic Alchemy, meanwhile, gives a little extra upside and utilizes the increased share value pretty well.
- Despite arguments for that $3B market cap, revenue generation is years away, raising concerns about potential share dilution.
