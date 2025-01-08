In value investing, buying opportunities can sometimes become better buying opportunities. That's because sentiment doesn't always align with fundamentals. Either that or a "buying opportunity" can turn out to
Medtronic: Scoop Up This Dividend Aristocrat On Sale Now
Summary
- Shares of Medtronic have lagged the S&P 500 index in the months since my previous article.
- The company's revenue and non-GAAP EPS grew during its fiscal Q2.
- Medtronic boasts an A credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
- Shares appear to be trading 21% below fair value.
- Medtronic could be set up to generate 18% annual total returns through FY 2027.
