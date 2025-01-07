EV Company News For The Month Of December 2024

Summary

  • Global electric car sales Nov. 2024 up 32% YoY to 28% share. China sales up 51% to 52% share. Europe down 2% to 25% share. USA up 11.5% to 10.4%.
  • EV market news - China’s share of global electric car market rises to 76% in October 2024. Trump transition team to roll back Biden EV, emissions policies.
  • EV company news - BYD commercial vehicle sales soar 54% in 2024. Tesla Model Q to debut in first half of 2025 at sub-30,000 USD - report.
  • Stellantis and CATL to invest up to €4.1 billion in a joint venture for a large-scale LFP battery plant in Spain. XPeng confirms more than a dozen new EV and PHEVs coming within 18 months.
  • Ford risks £100million fine for not meeting electric car goals in the U.K. G.M. will sell stake in E.V. battery plant to its partner LG, exits robotaxi market. VinFast to build a second production plant in Vietnam.
Man and woman waiting at the charging station next to their EV

Welcome to the December 2024 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

The past month saw another new record month for global EV sales.

Plugin electric car sales as of end-November 2024

Global plugin

