Why Realty Income's 6% Yield Makes It A Must-Buy For Dividend Investors

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group
(15min)

Summary

  • Realty Income, a monthly dividend aristocrat, is offering a 6% yield and long-term growth potential at a 33% undervalued price.
  • Like Buffett's 2008 op-ed “Buy American,” this article is a call to action. I'm buying Real Estate at valuations that have never failed and likely will not in the future.
  • With a $14 trillion addressable market, Realty Income’s low-cost capital gives it a nearly unlimited growth runway (92.5 years of 6.1% consensus annual growth potential).
  • Through the GFC and pandemic, Realty's cash flow and occupancy remained rock solid, making it an Ultra Sleep Well At Night Dividend Aristocrat. The 6% yield is too good to miss.
  • Realty's entry into data centers positions it for massive growth in the booming AI infrastructure market. This is an example of how, over time, Realty Income expands its addressable market, including gaming, industrial, medical, and now data centers.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
open vault door and money dollars coming out.

tiero

Bottom Line Up Front: Realty Income: A 6% Yielding Monthly Dividend Aristocrat and A Screaming Bargain

While Realty Income (NYSE:O) isn't a fast-growing company, its extremely attractive valuation (almost 33% undervalued) means it offers Buffett-style return potential for the next few years.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, my $4 million real-money portfolio, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 14 model portfolios.
  • my personal $4 million family portfolio. 
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • exclusive real-time email notifications of $4 million family portfolio trade I make 
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
114.39K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About O Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on O

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News