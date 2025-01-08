Bottom Line Up Front: Realty Income: A 6% Yielding Monthly Dividend Aristocrat and A Screaming Bargain
While Realty Income (NYSE:O) isn't a fast-growing company, its extremely attractive valuation (almost 33% undervalued) means it offers Buffett-style return potential for the next few years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, my $4 million real-money portfolio, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
- Access to our 14 model portfolios.
- my personal $4 million family portfolio.
- 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
- real-time chatroom support
- exclusive real-time email notifications of $4 million family portfolio trade I make
- numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.