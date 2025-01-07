When you're in the business of water vessels, it's too easy for analysts to find a stock photo that depicts your company's misfortunes when things are going poorly. Today, that company is Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC), a relatively
Brunswick Looks Like A Shaky Boat Near 4-Year Lows
Summary
- Brunswick Corp. is struggling despite a strong economy, raising concerns about how it might fare alongside any deterioration.
- The company is simultaneously experiencing material erosion in sales and margins.
- While some recovery in its Propulsion (Engines) segment may be overdue, it may not change the long-term trend.
- Brunswick stock looks like a classic value trap near 4-year lows.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.