Dow Theory posits that it’s healthy for markets when both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Dow Jones Transportation Average rise together. While the DJIA ETF (DIA) has returned 26% in the past three years, a period
IYT: Transport Stocks Cheap Coming Into 2025
Summary
- I reiterate a buy rating on IYT due to its attractive valuation and constructive technical situation, despite underperforming the S&P 500 and DJIA over the past three years.
- IYT offers exposure to U.S. airline, railroad, and trucking companies, with a forward PEG ratio of 1.6 and a P/E ratio of 16.4x.
- Risks include sensitivity to the broader U.S. economy and oil prices, but potential upside exists if value sectors like Energy and Industrials trend up.
- The long-term trend is encouraging, with higher lows and highs since October 2022, but watch for resistance in the $70-$72 range.
