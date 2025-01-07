Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 7, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Randy Wood - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Ketcham - Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Connors - Northcoast Research

Tyler Hutin - William Blair

Adam Farley - Stifel

Jon Braatz - Kansas City Capital

Brett Kearney - American Rebirth Opportunity Partners

Randy Wood

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to our fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings call. With me today is Brian Ketcham, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'm pleased with our company's performance during the first quarter as our results continue to demonstrate the resilience of our business and our team's collective operational and commercial execution. This execution was clearly reflected in our results as we delivered year-over-year revenue growth and a meaningful expansion to our net earnings and earnings per share, overcoming the weaker fundamentals and headwinds in the mature global irrigation markets.

Our international irrigation business delivered 37% year-over-year revenue growth, supported primarily by the additional sales volume of our previously announced record project in the MENA region, and we've also observed early positive sales trends in Western Europe and regions of Latin America.

Turning to our infrastructure segment, while we did see a slight decline in our top line, we have delivered another quarter of strong operating income and margin expansion driven by a continued focus on cost management and our ability to capture additional operational