Sodexo S.A. (SDXOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Juliette Klein - Head of Investor Relations

Sebastien De Tramasure - Group CFO

Julien Richer - Kepler Cheuvreux

Jamie Rollo - Morgan Stanley

Vicki Lee - Barclays Bank

Simon LeChipre - Jefferies

Simona Sarli - BofA Securities

Jaafar Mestari - BNP Paribas

Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic

Estelle Weingrod - JPMorgan

Juliette Klein

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Juliette Klein, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm pleased to welcome you to our Q1 fiscal 2025 revenues call.

On the call today is Sebastien De Tramasure, our Chief Financial Officer, to take us through the presentation. After Sebastien's remarks, we will open the line to take your questions. The slides and press release are available on sodexo.com. The call is being recorded, but may not be shared without our consent. Please get back to the IR team if you have any further questions after the call.

With that, I'll now hand over to Sebastien.

Sebastien De Tramasure

Thank you, Juliette, and good morning, everyone. I wish you all a very happy, healthy and successful 2025. And welcome to this fiscal year 2025 Q1 revenue presentation.

First, and as discussed during our full year results, we anticipated a slowdown in organic growth during H1 with a step-up in H2 for fiscal year 2025. And the Q1 outturn is consistent with that and in line with our expectations.