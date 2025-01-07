Sodexo S.A. (SDXOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sodexo S.A. (OTCPK:SDXOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 7, 2025 3:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Juliette Klein - Head of Investor Relations
Sebastien De Tramasure - Group CFO
Conference Call Participants
Julien Richer - Kepler Cheuvreux
Jamie Rollo - Morgan Stanley
Vicki Lee - Barclays Bank
Simon LeChipre - Jefferies
Simona Sarli - BofA Securities
Jaafar Mestari - BNP Paribas
Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic
Estelle Weingrod - JPMorgan
Operator
Good morning. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Sodexo's Q1 Fiscal 2025 Revenues Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I advise you that this conference is being recorded today on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.
At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to the Sodexo team. Please go ahead.
Juliette Klein
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Juliette Klein, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm pleased to welcome you to our Q1 fiscal 2025 revenues call.
On the call today is Sebastien De Tramasure, our Chief Financial Officer, to take us through the presentation. After Sebastien's remarks, we will open the line to take your questions. The slides and press release are available on sodexo.com. The call is being recorded, but may not be shared without our consent. Please get back to the IR team if you have any further questions after the call.
With that, I'll now hand over to Sebastien.
Sebastien De Tramasure
Thank you, Juliette, and good morning, everyone. I wish you all a very happy, healthy and successful 2025. And welcome to this fiscal year 2025 Q1 revenue presentation.
First, and as discussed during our full year results, we anticipated a slowdown in organic growth during H1 with a step-up in H2 for fiscal year 2025. And the Q1 outturn is consistent with that and in line with our expectations.
- Read more current SDXOF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts