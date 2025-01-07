Text S.A. (LCHTF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Text S.A. (OTCPK:LCHTF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 7, 2025 9:00 AM ET

The call today will be hosted by Marcin Droba and Łucja Kaseja from the Investor Relations Department.

Okay. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today to review Text S.A. performance for the third quarter of 2004 -- 2024/2025. I'm pleased to share some of key highlights and insights into our financial and operational achievements during this period. Also, thank you for showing interest in meeting us right at the beginning of the year.

I would like also to start by thanking those representatives of institutions who evaluate us in the [Extel] (ph) survey. We debuted in the top 10 among Polish IR teams in this ranking, which is, of course, a quite pleasant distinction for us, especially considering that investor relations are often evaluated through the lens of stock performance.

Today, we will discuss the data we published on January 3rd, and I aim to update you quickly on where we stand in executing our strategy on building suite.

To recap, just very briefly, we are a company called Text, a Polish company in software sector. It will be 11 years since we debuted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. We operate in SaaS model, software-as-a-service. We offer our products, LiveChat, ChatBot, HelpDesk, KnowledgeBase and OpenWidget, on the global market. We are also working on additional products, and our strategic goal is to create a suite