Super Micro Could Have Bottomed (Technical Analysis)

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. faced significant challenges in 2024, but the risk/reward setup for 2025 looks favorable, with the potential for substantial gains.
  • Key catalysts include restated financials, a new CFO, renewed AI market enthusiasm, and an ideal technical setup, suggesting a target price above $100.
  • The worst seems to be over for SMCI, with negative sentiment peaking and positive developments likely to drive the stock higher.
  • Despite inherent risks, the current price offers a compelling entry point, with the potential for the stock to triple based on PEG valuation.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Pragmatic Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Sign 180 degree turn

DesignRage

Thesis Summary

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) had a very volatile 2024, with plenty of negative catalysts sending the stock lower.

However, as we enter 2025, I think there’s a very favorable set-up to go long in terms of risk-reward.

This is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, which is exactly what I look for in my YOLO portfolio.

Joint the Pragmatic Investor today to get insight into stocks with high return potential.

You will also get:

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
21.92K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
SMCI:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News