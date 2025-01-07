ISM Services PMI Expanded For Sixth Straight Month In December

Summary

  • The headline composite index is at 54.1, better than the forecast of 53.5.
  • The more interesting and useful sub-component is the non-manufacturing business activity index. The latest data point for December is 58.2, up from the previous month.
  • Manufacturing may be a more sensitive barometer than non-manufacturing activity, but we are increasingly a services-oriented economy, which explains our intention to keep this series on the radar.

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) has released its December services purchasing managers' index (PMI). The headline composite index is at 54.1, better than the forecast of 53.5. The latest reading keeps the index in expansion territory for the sixth straight month.

