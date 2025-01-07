Buy 1 January S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Out Of 38 'Safer'

Summary

  • **Investment Thesis:** January's top-yielding Aristocrats include Franklin Resources, Realty Income, Amcor, Kenvue, and Hormel, offering dividends from $1K investments exceeding single share prices.
  • **Rating Justification:** Six more Aristocrats could meet the ideal dividend-to-price ratio with a 45.4% market downturn, making them fair-priced investment opportunities.
  • **Analyst Projections:** Top-ten Aristocrats are expected to deliver 22% to 33.36% net gains by January 2025, with an average net gain of 24.96%.
  • **Conclusion:** Market corrections or dividend increases could make more Aristocrats fair-priced; cautious buying during pull-backs is advised for optimal yields.
  • One “safer” Aristocrat emerged to buy for January, though analysts discount it. HRL’s high-dividend, low-price and 59 year dividend-record recommend it!
Dog sitting by trophy

Martin Barraud

Foreword

While over half of this collection of The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, is too pricey, or reveals somewhat skinny-dividends, three of the ten lowest priced Dogs of the Aristocrats are ready to buy along with two out

Wrap Up The S&P500 Aristocrat Dividend Dogs

