The Fortune Teller is a team of two analysts with over 30 years of market experience between them. One of the principles is a formerly licensed investment advisor with a background in asset management. They also hold BAs in Accounting & Economics and Computer Sciences, as well as MBAs, which they use to inform their stock selections

They lead the investing group Wheel of Fortune where they share actionable trading ideas across all asset-classes, sectors and industries. The goal of the service is to provide a one-stop-shop for investment and portfolio ideas, while educating the vibrant community of subscribers. Features of the service include: the Funds Macro Portfolio (only ETFs and CEFs) for less active investors, the Single Macro Portfolio (single equity focused) for more active investors, educational content, and a live chat room to openly discuss ideas with like-minded investors and The Fortune Teller. Learn more.