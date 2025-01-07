Last spring, I argued that the 10-year yield (US10Y) could hit 6%, with profound implications for stocks, housing, and the economy at large. Interest rates stayed in check throughout the summer and early fall as investors piled into
Bond Market Massacre: Could Surging Rates End The Epic Bull Market For Stocks?
Summary
- The Fed has cut short-term interest rates by 100 bps since September, but long-term interest rates have risen by over 100 bps during this time.
- The interest rate surge doesn't seem to be slowing down, raising the possibility that the 10-year yield could hit 6%, putting 30-year fixed mortgages in the 8-9% range.
- The root cause of this is excessive budget deficits coming out of Washington, DC, setting up a potential showdown between the US government and the bond market later this year.
- The bond market could be setting up a revolt against excessive deficits. Could this be a part of why Warren Buffett is quietly selling billions in stock? Time will tell.
