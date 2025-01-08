NextEra Energy: One Of My Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group
(12min)

Summary

  • NextEra Energy, Inc. boasts nearly three decades of dividend growth, robust financial health, and is expected to hike its dividend by 10%.
  • NEE's Q3 results showed a 5.5% revenue increase and 9.6% EPS growth, despite Hurricane Helene's impact, highlighting its resilience and effective investments.
  • Florida's economic growth and NEE's strategic investments support high-single digit annual EPS growth, with shares currently undervalued by approximately 10%.
  • NEE's strong balance sheet and consistent dividend growth make it a reliable investment, with potential for double-digit annual total returns over the coming years.

A small doggy with banknotes. Dog financier. Animal businessman banker. Toy terrier with glasses. Dog with gold chains around his neck. Dogs breed Prague Ratter. Pocket dogs. Pets.

Gri-spb/iStock via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Kody Kester.

One day, I plan on living off dividends, or at least having the option to do so.

That's why I highly value dividend consistency.

As a dividend growth

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
118.9K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NEE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News