Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) spent much of the last year quietly building up gains, all the way up to the election period. And then, in one swift fall, shares of Lovesac crashed after cutting its guidance yet again
Lovesac: Headwinds Are Unlikely To Subside
Summary
- Lovesac's stock has been volatile, with recent declines due to lowered guidance and a challenging furniture market, leading to a flat performance over the past year.
- Despite a better valuation post-drop, I maintain a sell rating on Lovesac, pending evidence of a sales recovery in FY26.
- Q3 results were disappointing, with a -2.7% revenue decline and missed expectations, highlighting potential over-investment in showrooms.
- Management is expecting sales to rebound in FY26, but with trends expected to worsen into Q4 and a poor track record for hitting guidance, we think it's best to wait.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.