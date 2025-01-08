Stock price weakness in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is leading passive income investors potentially into an attractive investment opportunity at the very outset of 2025: VICI Properties has shown weakness since the middle of December, though the entertainment real
VICI Properties: A Top REIT For 2025
Summary
- VICI Properties' stock dip has increased its yield to 6%, presenting a compelling opportunity for passive income investors at the start of 2025.
- The trust's unique entertainment-focused real estate portfolio, with 100% occupancy and significant EBITDA growth, is a key strength.
- VICI Properties' dividend payout ratio is stable, comparable to Realty Income, and offers inflation protection with CPI-linked rent increases.
- Potential risks include high tenant concentration and the cyclical nature of the entertainment industry, but the economic outlook remains favorable for growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.