The global energy transition and the rising demand for base metals such as copper and aluminum are creating exciting opportunities for emerging markets (EMs) debt investors. Since these metals are predominantly produced in EMs, higher prices can significantly benefit both producers and host
From Mines To Markets: Metals Of The Future In 2025
Summary
- We believe copper is set to take center stage in 2025.
- The Trump 2.0 administration’s tariffs could be a headwind for base metals.
- We believe geopolitical risks and U.S. economic uncertainty, including inflation concerns, are likely to support gold prices in 2025.
