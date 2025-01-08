Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in energy infrastructure MLPs that operate in energy transportation, storage, and processing. Companies within the index must earn the majority of their cash flow through midstream activities involving energy commodities. The
AMLP: Great Dividend, Great Outlook
Summary
- AMLP is a buy due to its high dividend yield, outperforming other passive investments, and potential benefits from Trump's pro-oil policies.
- The ETF focuses on midstream energy infrastructure, less affected by oil price volatility, and benefits from increasing U.S. production and pipeline capacity.
- AMLP's largest holding, Energy Transfer LP, leads in natural gas pipelines, enhancing the fund's stability and growth prospects.
- With a 7.60% dividend yield and potential for share appreciation, AMLP offers a compelling opportunity for passive investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.