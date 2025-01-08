Last year, in April 2024, I wrote an article about Qudian (NYSE:QD): "Qudian: The Best Outcome For Shareholders Is Liquidation Of The Company." After nine months, I decided to revisit the company and check what has changed since then. In this
Qudian: A Money-Losing Business Saved By Interest Income (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Qudian has still not found a profitable business model and the company will probably abandon the delivery business and start a new one.
- The best outcome for the shareholders is to liquidate the company and distribute the cash on the balance sheet to shareholders.
- Shareholders should consider selling the stock on buybacks and using the cash elsewhere.
