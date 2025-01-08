Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) does not only report significant vertical integration, but also recent acquisitions of business interests in Panatlântica S.A. or LafargeHolcim Brasil S.A. In my view, future synergies and capacity increases will most likely have a beneficial impact on
Companhia Siderurgica: Limited Tariffs And Vertical Integration Could Multiply FCF
Summary
- SID's vertical integration and recent acquisitions, including Elizabeth Cimentos and LafargeHolcim Brasil, are expected to drive capacity expansion and synergies, enhancing future financial performance.
- The company benefits from low tariff exposure due to domestic raw material sourcing and enjoys high margins by paying salaries in BRL and selling in USD.
- Risks include potential new environmental laws in Brazil and protectionist measures in other countries, but Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional remains significantly undervalued.
- With a WACC of 12%, the DCF valuation suggests a fair price target of $3 per share, indicating substantial upside potential.
