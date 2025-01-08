PWB: An Equal-Weighted Growth ETF With Limited Long-Term Growth Potential But Better Downside Protection

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
7.04K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a high expense ratio of 0.56%, significantly higher than Vanguard Growth ETF's 0.04%.
  • PWB's equal weighting strategy reduces concentration risk, but results in lower long-term growth due to less exposure to tech stocks.
  • PWB offers better downside protection in most market corrections, but underperforms in long-term returns compared to other growth funds.
  • Lower exposure to the technology sector limits PWB's growth potential, making it less attractive for long-term investors seeking higher returns.

Percentage symbol and growth arrow. Interest rates continue to increase, stocks and mutual funds, investment for retirement.Interest rate and dividend.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

ETF Overview

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) invests in a portfolio of U.S. large-cap growth stocks. The fund has a high expense ratio of 0.56%. This is higher than many other large-cap growth funds. For example, Vanguard

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
7.04K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PWB ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PWB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PWB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News