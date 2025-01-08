Growth crushed value for a second consecutive year in 2024. According to BofA Global Research, the growth style beat value by 19 percentage points – it was the biggest set of back-to-back years alpha period for growth in history (since 1979). Still, the Vanguard S&P
VOOV: S&P 500 Value Over Growth In 2025, Solid Macro Backdrop
Summary
- Growth outperformed value in 2024, but the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF still returned over 12%, showing solid performance.
- VOOV remains a strong choice for long-term investors due to its low cost, high tradeability, and significant exposure to large-cap value stocks.
- Despite a recent correction, VOOV is in a long-term uptrend and currently offers a buying opportunity as it tests its 200-day moving average.
- I maintain a buy rating on VOOV, citing decent valuation, solid momentum, and favorable risk characteristics as earnings season begins.
