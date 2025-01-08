American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) may be a relatively strong company with a robust market position, but its valuation already more than reflects this and is prone to a near-term valuation collapse based on revenue growth
American Superconductor: Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy
Summary
- American Superconductor's valuation reflects unsustainable growth rates and sentiment, with a forecasted -13.4% compound annual decline over two years due to reversion to historical averages and stabilizing profitability.
- Despite strong management and diversified operations in renewables and defense, heavy share dilution (15% CAGR since 2015) and speculative pricing deter confidence in sustainable value.
- At a 10-year median WACC of 9.92%, AMSC's intrinsic value is $17.40, implying a margin of safety of -60% and justifying a Sell rating despite potential near-term earnings strength.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.