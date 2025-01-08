October's majestic jump in job openings was revised even higher, and in November, job openings jumped by another 259,000, to 8.10 million (blue in the chart below), the highest since May and well above the pre-pandemic record in late 2018, and the three-month average (red) rose
Labor Market Dynamics Retighten, Job Openings Jump Again. Fed Faces Scenario Of Solid Job Market, Re-Accelerating Inflation
Summary
- Job openings have now jumped substantially despite fewer quits, which is interesting because it points at more new slots to be filled that didn’t exist before.
- In light of this scenario, the Fed has been backpedaling on rate cut expectations for two months.
- The number of job openings per unemployed person is a metric of labor-market tightness that Powell cites a lot, which ticked up to 1.13 openings per unemployed person, the highest since June.
- Layoffs and discharges rose by 17,000 in November to 1.76 million, after the sharp drop in the prior month.
Wolf Richter is the analyst at, and the publisher of, WOLF STREET, where he discusses business, finance, and money. Core focus: Federal Reserve, credits, equities, residential and commercial real estate, the auto industry, trade, consumers, and energy. He started this operation in 2011. Prior to that, he worked for 20 years in C-level positions, including 10 years in the auto industry. MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.