Right Tail Capital Q4 2024 Investor Letter

What’s the most provocative license plate you’ve ever seen?

If I wrote one that described our approach at Right Tail, it might be COMPOUND, G3T B3TR, or RITE TAIL. Well, I saw one recently that grabbed my attention.

“DEBACLE”

It was spelled out clearly. No clever letter arrangements or numbers taking the place of letters. Just “DEBACLE”. I guess no one previously had requested this plate.

Now I recognize that I do not know what the owner intended to communicate. But it sure sounds negative, right?

It got me thinking about mindset. How do we view our lives? What are the things that we’re most proud of? In what ways was 2024 a good year? Where have we improved recently and over time?

These questions stand front and center from one of my favorite books of the year The Gap and The Gain by Dan Sullivan. The Gap refers to the mindset where we are judging ourselves versus an ideal. It connotes something that is lacking or that we are failing to reach our goals. The DEBACLE license plate seemed to signal this type of mindset.

The Gain is the exact opposite. When we are thinking in the Gain, we are realizing the progress we have made. We are recognizing the opportunities we have. And through having this positive mindset, we are happier, more confident and more likely to produce further gains. It’s the process of shifting our mindset to focus on long term growth. It requires patience and perspective. It emphasizes progress over perfection. It’s amazing that we can train our brains to think more regularly with a positive mindset.

These are all great processes aligned with Right Tail’s long-term objectives. Recall that Right Tail’s goal is to compound wealth and generate excellent after-tax returns over multi-year periods. We’ll do this through owning a concentrated portfolio of undervalued, high-quality businesses and investing with a longer-term mindset.

As it relates to Right Tail, it’s been another year of significant progress. I’ve continued to research and understand more industries and companies. Some industries of focus have been convenience stores, insurance, royalty companies, trucking and pest control. I’ve written more and read a lot. I’ve continued to exercise and meditate. A dozen new investors have chosen to invest alongside us. I’m checking the stock market less often. I’m trying to focus more on which businesses we want to own and have the highest odds of producing great returns over the next 5 years. I’m also studying artificial intelligence, both the impact it might have on the world and ways that I may be able to use it in our investing processes. So far Google NotebookLM has been one positive discovery (I can upload files and have them nicely summarized into a podcast), and I continue to look for more. I look forward to 2025 both the disciplines that will continue to help us learn and progress and the uncertainty that may present investment opportunities for us.

PERFORMANCE DISCUSSION

Since inception in May 2022, our investments have grown significantly. $1 million invested using our performance fee structure has appreciated to $1.35 million; in our management fee structure, it has grown to $1.38 million. If Right Tail compounds at ~13% per year, this ~$1.35 million will grow to $4.58 million in 10 years. If we grow more modestly at ~8% per year, this ~$1.35 million will grow to $2.91 million in 10 years. Long term compounding is what we’re focused on, and it’s great to see that we’re making progress. While secondary to finding great investments, we’ve also been mindful of taxes and have harvested tax losses since inception that outweigh our realized gains.

The value of our investments grew in 2024. Before fees, Right Tail was up 11.7%. Net performance for performance fee investors grew ~10.24% while management fee investors grew ~10.25%. Our companies’ fundamentals generally had good years.

Broader market indexes like the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) had an even better year rising ~24.9% 1. Performance for the broader US indexes was heavily concentrated in the “Magnificent 7” (Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Tesla) which on average rose over 60%. Of these larger companies, Right Tail only owns Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) which rose ~36%. Years where our relative performance does not hold up to the broader market are to be expected, especially when larger companies which have a bigger index weighting rise so much. Even Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), which has outperformed the market by 140x the last almost 60 years, has underperformed the market at least one third of the years.

I’m optimistic about what the future holds. Right Tail owns a concentrated portfolio of excellent businesses that I expect to grow faster than the broader market and have higher returns on capital. We also have the flexibility to invest in amazing opportunities rather than owning the whole market when valuations are high. I think the recent performance among a smaller group of larger companies sets up compelling investment opportunities in other parts of the market. I feel great about the businesses we own over the next several years as well as newer opportunities that I’m finding.

The chart below shows Right Tail’s longer-term performance.

FAVORITE BOOKS AND PODCASTS OF THE YEAR

Like last year’s letter where we honored Charlie Munger, here are some of my favorite books and podcasts from this year.

The Gap and The Gain by Dan Sullivan. Please see the above discussion.

The Inner Game of Tennis by W. Timothy Gallwey. Originally written in 1974, I’m always impressed by books with timeless messages such as this one. I’ve taken away lessons on mindfulness and process over outcome. If you’re a tennis fan, you may enjoy it even more! Here’s one passage I particularly appreciate, “The player of the inner game comes to value the art of relaxed concentration above all other skills…he aims at the kind of spontaneous performance which occurs only when the mind is calm.”

Also here are a few timeless podcast episodes that I have listened to repeatedly:

Tim Ferriss interviewing Jamie Foxx: https://open.spotify.com/episode/09htQ8cHixQnqQUOAfNdDP

Tim Ferris interviewing James Clear: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2xj6m3PQE23ElHsnsj703q

Founders’ episode #314 on Paul Graham (How To Do Great Work): https://open.spotify.com/episode/2hQqV8AeQMYfkFJLQ4rCZc

Founders’ episode #335 on Brad Jacobs: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4iWLeQEqFoRNTLvxooJF0N

As I look towards 2025, I look forward to maintaining and improving the habits and processes that will continue to produce long term compounding of our capital. I’ll take one of Andre Agassi’s quotes with me, “I've won 869 matches in my career, fifth on the all-time list, and many were won during the afternoon shower.” This type of mental preparation and fortitude will continue to serve us well over time.

Many thanks and may you all have a fantastic 2025,

Jeremy Kokemor

