Europe: Key Themes To Watch In 2025

Jan. 08, 2025 4:20 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWQ, EWG, FGM, DAX, FLGR
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.24K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • In 2025, Europe is expected to experience weak economic growth due to tighter fiscal policies and trade barriers.
  • We expect significant political volatility in key economies like France and Germany, impacting economic reforms and infrastructure investments.
  • The reappointment of Ursula von der Leyen as president of the European Commission will likely emphasize climate and competitiveness policies.
  • The EU will aim to navigate the US-China rivalry while avoiding fully fledged trade conflicts.

European flags in front of the Berlaymont building in Brussels

Travel_Motion

Here is how we see our key themes for 2025 shaping Europe's operational and investment environment.

Economic angst

In 2025, Europe is expected to experience weak economic growth due to tighter fiscal policies and trade barriers. Consumer spending is likely to

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.24K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News