Artisan Developing World Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Artisan Partners
Summary

  • The Artisan Developing World Fund outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, returning 0.38% vs. -8.01% in Q4 2024, highlighting strong portfolio management.
  • Key contributors included MakeMyTrip, CrowdStrike, Grab, Sea, and Netflix, driven by robust demand, strategic growth, and resilient user engagement.
  • The portfolio's strategic focus on scalable assets and diversified value pathways, including new additions like Ferrari and Arm Holdings, enhances long-term value creation.
  • Emphasis on countries with limited foreign capital dependence and Passport Companies ensures alignment with aspirational demand growth in emerging markets.

Glass World and coin

dem10/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Results (%)

Average Annual Total Returns

As of 31 December 2024

QTD

YTD

1 Yr

3 Yr

5 Yr

10 Yr

Inception1

Investor Class: ARTYX

0.38

28.03

28.03

-0.93

9.69

10.18

This article was written by

Artisan Partners
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates. This site is intended for use with US institutional investors which includes corporate and public retirement plans, foundations, endowments, trusts and their consultants.

