|
Investment Results (%)
|
Average Annual Total Returns
|
As of 31 December 2024
|
QTD
|
YTD
|
1 Yr
|
3 Yr
|
5 Yr
|
10 Yr
|
Inception1
|
Investor Class: ARTYX
|
0.38
|
28.03
|
28.03
|
-0.93
|
9.69
|
—
|
10.18
Artisan Developing World Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The Artisan Developing World Fund outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, returning 0.38% vs. -8.01% in Q4 2024, highlighting strong portfolio management.
- Key contributors included MakeMyTrip, CrowdStrike, Grab, Sea, and Netflix, driven by robust demand, strategic growth, and resilient user engagement.
- The portfolio's strategic focus on scalable assets and diversified value pathways, including new additions like Ferrari and Arm Holdings, enhances long-term value creation.
- Emphasis on countries with limited foreign capital dependence and Passport Companies ensures alignment with aspirational demand growth in emerging markets.
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates. This site is intended for use with US institutional investors which includes corporate and public retirement plans, foundations, endowments, trusts and their consultants.
Recommended For You
About ARTYX Ticker
Compare to Peers