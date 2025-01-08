In 2023, I covered Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) with a bearish outlook. My view was that economic strains facing consumers post-COVID would limit demand for most vacation activity. Combined with its then-elevated valuation and leverage, I expect its post-COVID
Royal Caribbean: The Wave Is Peaking As Goldilocks Conditions End
Summary
- I initially had a bearish outlook on Royal Caribbean due to its high leverage and post-COVID economic strains, but I was proven wrong, as RCL rose 132%.
- RCL outperformed expectations by leveraging focusing on economically strong demographics, with a successful shift toward younger demographics.
- Royal Caribbean's cash flow is strong, but its CapEx spending is high enough that its free cash flow has turned negative.
- RCL's valuation may be reasonable if tailwinds continue, such as high-income growth among younger upper-middle-income Americans, low fuel prices, and low wage growth in Southeast Asia.
- In my opinion, those economic tailwinds are unlikely to continue in 2025, potentially leaving RCL overextended into a poorer demand environment.
