Facebook Says It Is Restoring Free Expression

Social media giant Meta Platforms (META) is making some big shifts as a company, with President-elect Donald Trump entering office for a second time. Key MMA figure Dana White, who was instrumental in the Trump election campaign, has been appointed to Meta's board, while Republican policy executive Joel Kaplan has been tapped as head of global policy. Bigger yet are the content changes coming to Facebook, Instagram and Threads, which together have more than 3 billion users globally.



Quote: "What started as a movement to be more inclusive has increasingly been used to shut down opinions and shut out people with different ideas. And it's gone too far," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a video. "A lot has happened over the last several years. We've built a lot of complex systems to moderate content, but they make mistakes, and we've reached the point that there are just too many mistakes and too much censorship. It's time to get back to our roots around free expression."



Similar to X, Meta is getting rid of fact-checkers, which the company says have been too politically biased, and will replace them with Community Notes. The social media giant will also simplify its content policies and eliminate restrictions on topics like immigration and gender. Policy enforcement will change as well, such as refocusing screening filters to tackle illegal and high-severity violations, while lower violations will rely on user reporting before the company takes action. Possibly the biggest headline was that moderation and safety teams will be moved out of California, with U.S. content review to be based in Texas.



