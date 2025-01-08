GreenWood Investors Year End 2024 Letter

izusek

2024 Review: Conservative, Yet Performing

"When everyone else is losing their heads, it is important to keep yours." Marie Antoinette

We are pleased with the progress our accounts & funds achieved in 2024. As we have written in nearly every semi-annual letter the last couple of years, we have elected to keep our positioning conservative and have stayed away from the hype. While in 2020 & parts of 2021, we owned some of the high-fliers we see in the market today, we are content sitting outside of the pockets of euphoria today. While we are pleased, we are not satisfied. We are adapting.

In 2024, our separate accounts composite, generated 16.6% returns, roughly in line with the benchmark MSCI ACWI return of 16.3% (Inception to date: 10.8% CAGR vs 7.7% for ACWI). For fund returns, please see our Results page to view performance, which was modestly better than this result. Our first two coinvestment funds contributed significantly to investor returns, powered by total shareholder returns of 60.7% at CTT and 75.8% at Leonardo.

Despite US companies comprising 73% of the global all-cap index, an all-time high, and the top 10 companies representing 40% of the S&P 500 index, we have found it hard to find low risk, high reward opportunities in the cool kid crowd, though we are looking every single day. In fact, one opportunity that we seized upon in 2022, Texas Pacific Land (TPL), did end up driving 5% of our gross performance in the year. We have largely sold down this position, as optimism on being included in the S&P 500 index has pulled forward many years of good news for the company.

We have virtually zero exposure to US markets, and it remained so for nearly all of 2024. This is not because we don't think the world of US companies, but because we are value-oriented, downside-protected, and overall conservatively positioned for this late cycle market. We exclude opportunities without outsized medium-term upside potential, which characterizes most large US companies today.

Our portfolio maintained more considerable alpha throughout the year, and despite satisfactory performance of our underlying securities in December, the significant appreciation in the US dollar in December (+2.6%, creating a -4.4% headwind for our portfolios in 2024) humbled our end of year to only reporting roughly in-line performance.

Still, with ex-US stocks generating mediocre 1.1% returns during the year, as measured by MSCI's EAFE index, our results are not a function of luck, but came from catalysts that we have worked hard to generate. CTT and Leonardo generated 27-28% gross returns for our portfolios, overcoming the FX declines and choppy waters elsewhere to deliver us yet another good year. These companies' owner-oriented governance & capital allocation frameworks have helped drive our investment returns. We believe the momentum in these companies is still in the early stages.

Running 3x Faster

"The Red Queen paradox is something that's stayed with me for a long period of time. And this notion about not being able to move forward, about not making progress by continuing to prod along and assume that the world has not changed is going to entail the demise of this industry." Sergio Marchionne, Confessions of a Capital Junkie

In this AI-obsessed market with US-index valuations hovering around all-time high levels, we have elected to not participate. As users of these tools every day, this is not because we are skeptics. It's because many of the companies with related AI exposure appear to have hyped-up revenue projections that reek of "this time is different." We don't feel comfortable underwriting those valuations and technological risk. On the other hand, non-US equities are now at a 3.9-standard deviation low relative to US equities. That would mean they are also in a generational opportunistic moment today, an extreme outlier observation that should occur only very rarely.

Even without participating in the investment flavor of the day, we must still provide attractive returns to our investors. We demand satisfactory performance in any environment. Rather than choose to play in the pockets of euphoria, we chose to orient our efforts around old fashioned catalysts and active management - except when we say active, we really mean active.

Over the past few years, we have engaged with our companies more deeply, by going on the boards of three of them. While more companies have invited us to play a role on their boards, we wait for the stars to align. When we commit to an endeavor, we need very limited downside (low leverage), significant upside opportunity (revenue growth and hidden high-quality assets), and need to see areas where we can meaningfully improve the company's prospects (capital allocation and strategy).

Facing unabated pressures from mark-to-myth private equity and venture capital funds on one side, and passive index funds on the other, the active investment management industry has faced many headwinds over the past couple of decades. In fact, 2024 saw its largest outflow year on record. As the herd is loading into the same tech-dominated indices, the opportunities outside of these crowds is remarkable.

And yet, the universe of active managers to look at the large set of opportunities continues to shrink. We believe that to move the needle on stock performance, the environment requires active managers to engage further in helping to create the outcomes for their investors. While it may be that the ultimate reward takes longer to achieve, often due to behavioral biases towards a company, we believe those who take part in creating positive change will experience stronger returns for longer than activists achieved in the past.

While some journalists have called us activists by seeking board roles, we disagree with this framing. As the Chairman of CTT, Raul Galamba, calls us, we are just "active owners." That's it. We care about the business performance, about customer satisfaction, and about getting the right employees engaged. While there are undoubtedly opportunities to improve capital allocation at companies that don't have owner orientations, that's really a small part of what we seek to do with our time.

The outcome of some, though not all, of these efforts resulted in Leonardo and CTT driving our portfolio's returns. Both companies have reported strong results and have been moving assertively on many fast-moving opportunities. Indeed, while Sergio Marchionne lamented in 2015 that he had to run twice as fast just to get anywhere, in today's world, one needs to run 3x as fast just to keep up with the large-cap tech-driven indices. Our managers have risen to the occasion and are indeed running at top speeds.

Many elite marathon runners practice at high-altitudes, where their pace can often appear mediocre. Conditions are difficult, and quite frankly, the training is not pleasant. But when these runners compete at sea level, they produce "shock and awe" performance.

In many ways, investing outside of the narrowing areas of momentum has often felt like running at 10k feet. But rather than change our behaviors to keep momentum stocks in our portfolios, or even worse, change our benchmark to exclude US equities, we raise our aspirations for the portfolio to perform regardless. If we ever get back to sea-level, we are really excited about what running 3x faster will do for our relative performance.

Leonardo's Outsider

"It follows from this [Hofstadter's Law] that the standard advice about planning - to give yourself twice as long as you think you'll need - could actually make matters worse." Oliver Burkeman in Four Thousand Weeks

Perhaps no manager has taught us quite what it means to run 3x faster than Leonardo's CEO Roberto Cingolani. Roberto was an "outsider" to public company culture, and rather than bring "best practices" to the company, he has brought an entirely new playbook. More important than his playbook is the speed at which he operates.

According to Hofstadter's law, plans always take longer to execute than we think at the beginning of the process, and take even longer if we account for Hofstadter's law. As such, most public companies heavily under-promise when speaking to investors, and bake in tremendous conservatism when committing to goals. Yet, this extra conservatism is very commonly one of the key causes for many public companies moving slower to grab an opportunity.

Not with Roberto. He is transparent with all, and tells everyone the same version of the truth, and the same version of the goal. At first, we didn't know how well this would mature. He would tell investors the same exact thing he would tell the board, and would be fully transparent.

We figured that even if his timetables slipped, the average market participant doesn't expect industry-leading execution from the company (being cheapest in class) or the country (also being one of the cheapest markets in the world). While that's what the market thinks, it couldn't be further from the truth. I have never seen any executive have the speed that Roberto brings with him.

His candid style is exactly why, during the second half of the year, Leonardo was able to finalize a very material joint venture with Rheinmetall to build the world's most modern tank. The new German-Italian tank will utilize Leonardo's existing technologies to create the world's first fully digitalized tank and will be ready to go within two years.

Taking just a few months to negotiate a joint venture and merely a couple years to operationalize a completely new product are unparalleled timetables in the defense industry. While many of the products Roberto and the team are negotiating today will operate into the 2100s, Roberto doesn't operate on the same "long-term" timetables that his peers do. He is arbitraging time, and we hope soon will start to more assertively arbitrage costs of capital.

As Roberto committed to a strategic alternatives process to improve the company's lagging aerostructures unit on the third quarter earnings call, we believe we will not have to wait the traditionally lengthy corporate process here. Roberto is not a corporate guy, and he will not merely achieve corporate "best practices."

He will go very far beyond, and in a fraction of the time. When our candidates were elected to the board with Roberto, we found it funny that after only his first earnings call, one sell-side analyst privately worried that Roberto may only have three years in this term to effectuate the dramatic changes we were advocating for during our public campaign.

Roberto's response was classic: "let's see if we earn another term. If we barely improve on the status quo, we won't deserve another one." Roberto is using his 3-year term to secure the next few decades of growth for Leonardo. He is only counting on one-term to drive his transformation. That's his timetable.

That doesn't mean we will all move on next year, but it means we are taking every opportunity to effectuate our priorities for the company, and will not wait for tomorrow. We thank Roberto and his team not just for adding ~17-18% to our portfolios this year, but for showing us a new benchmark for speed of execution.

CTT's Accelerating Business Model

"I like big industries because even a small chunk of a huge, growing industry is still big…It's a good feeling when we announce a deal and the stock price goes up that day, but that's not the point. A good M&A deal should drive stockholder appreciation over the next five or ten years." -Brad Jacobs, How to Make a Few Billion Dollars

Many wondered what we saw in CTT - Correios de Portugal back in 2018, and then in 2019 when we doubled down and went on the board in May. We saw a very under-penetrated e-commerce market in Portugal, with fixable loss-making operations in Spain. In a fragmented logistics market, last mile density matters materially.

It didn't take the new team long to reverse the Spanish situation, and within a matter of a few years, brought a 0% margin parcel business (consolidated Iberian) to near double-digit in the most recent quarters (ahead of the highly profitable holiday quarter). This comes in the midst of an industry landscape where the average peer still earns nothing. That margin and density are a significant competitive advantage - which has allowed CTT to take more share than any company in Spain over the past few years (from ~1% to ~6% in the most recent year).

In December, this "crown jewel" status was verified by one of the most venerable partners in the industry. DHL, which entered into a partnership agreement with CTT's express & parcels unit, valued this segment at 12.5x EBIT, or €482 million. This unit, which is expected to generate 40-45% of the company's operating profits this year, was valued at nearly 80% of the market capitalization of the company using the pre-disturbed pricing.

But far more attractive than the accretion to the sum-of-the-parts is the market opportunity in front of the company. Having grown its Portuguese market share from <30% in 2019 to >50% today, the group has now grown its Spanish market presence from 1% to 15-16%. In a fragmented and money-losing market, that means with best-in-class quality of service, the two companies can now conquest market share and consolidate the Iberian market organically.

Exhibit 1: Spanish Parcel Market Share - Pre- & Post-DHL Agreement

Data source: CNMC, GreenWood estimates

That market share opportunity doesn't even consider the highly differentiated business model CTT has built over the past few years. It has organically grown its cross-border customs and fulfillment offers, and has further reinforced these efforts by making a highly accretive acquisition of Cacesa, the dominant player in Spanish customs clearance. As the combined business model not only captures a higher portion of the customer wallet while decreasing churn, it is able to offer cross-border e-commerce companies far more speed than any other competitor in the market. And it will do this with best-in-class service quality and market pricing.

We believe the best days for this fast-moving team lie ahead. While many investors are more enamored with non-industrial businesses, we are attracted to the very high dispersion of outcomes available in the giant global logistics industry. As one of our favorite Builders, Brad Jacobs, has shown, significant returns can be generated by firms in the logistics sector. While solid capital allocation has driven returns at both his businesses and CTT's, the team and core business model are key.

When we see shares of InPost trading at 21x operating income (17x forward), we wonder why the market views this business model more attractively than CTT's, which sports a ~7.3x operating income multiple using the bottom end of this year's €100-120 million range provided at the 2022 capital markets day.

Given CTT & DHL both announced they will lift the parcel locker network in Iberia from 1k today to ~10k in the coming years, lockers on their own have very low competitive advantages. However, taken together with the densest last mile in a fragmented market, best-in-class quality of service, expedient customs clearing and fulfillment in a turn-key offer, we believe CTT has a substantially more attractive business model. E-commerce infrastructure services have a long way to run, as Iberian e-commerce remains significantly under-penetrated as a portion of retail sales.

CTT added 10% to our account returns this past year (more in our fund). We thank João Bento's incredible team for their commitment to delivering outstanding performance, and look forward to seeing the business model accelerate with new growth drivers in the year ahead - all while capturing the very significant cost synergies already quantified to the market (>€35 million) for both transactions.

The immediate accretion, synergies, and more attractive business model will continue to drive best-in-class operating income growth, which we look at per share. Looking at the global peer set, the company's returns have been powered not by valuation expansion, but by fundamental operating income and FCF growth - being the best-performing last mile logistics company by both measures.

Exhibit 2: Peer Earnings CAGR / Share Price CAGR

Data source: CapIQ, uses consensus except for CTT, which uses the midpoint of the 2022 CMD guidance (before M&A contributions)

Early in our board tenure for CTT, the company changed its motto to "committed to deliver." It was deeply inspirational for us as active owners, where we believe commitment is key to ensuring realized returns meet our ambitious objectives. We are grateful to our investors that have let us remain committed to these transformational journeys. We do not commit quickly, nor to many ideas. Secular growth drivers must have long-tailwinds for us to dedicate the amount of time it takes to see transformations through. We are pleased that both transformations have hit inflection points in the past year, and look forward to a rewarding 2025 with world-class managers.

Committed to Run

"Commitment is what transforms a promise into a reality" -Abraham Lincoln

Aside from transitory foreign exchange translation losses (as opposed to trading losses), the two other notable detractors from our portfolio were MEI Pharma (MEIP) and PDD Holdings (PDD) in 2024. While MEI has been running fast on a strategic alternatives process that it launched last summer, we are unable to discuss it at this moment. We look forward to providing an update on the investment and our efforts when we can.

PDD Holdings founder Colin Huang is who inspired us to "run 3x faster," as the relentless corporate culture of PDD has built an e-commerce company with roughly the same GMV (gross merchandise value) of Amazon (AMZN) in one-third the time it took Amazon to build itself. Shares reacted negatively when the company decided to reinvest its record margins into even faster growth and creating a healthier supplier ecosystem. As it looks set to create a second Amazon with its international site Temu, we are highly attracted to the opportunity. Sales are growing 4x faster than Amazon's, yet shares are priced at less than a quarter of the Amazon earnings multiple.

PDD is a perfect example of why we want to look outside of the "Big Ten" companies that are nearly a third of global market indices. We would not want to compete with the demanding corporate culture of PDD and Temu. Its operating model is relentless at identifying efficiency throughout the manufacturing and selling supply chain. Not only is it a more formidable competitor than Amazon, and growing much faster, but the valuation is 4x more attractive than Amazon's.

While PDD trades in US markets, the Chinese government has recently had its "whatever it takes," moment, and is now readily financing stock repurchases for listed companies in its markets. With more governments and markets competing for global capital, we feel very comfortable with our capital invested in these highly asymmetric, high quality industry leaders - largely trading at industry-lagging valuations.

An investor's psychology is often dominated by one's own vintage experience. The market conditions we experience early in our career, will often shape the world we see. Our first experience trading stocks was during the 1999-2000 Nasdaq boom and then bust. With Steven's professional investing career starting in 2004, we vividly remember "new economy" companies where investors over-estimated the impact of a year in 1999, but well-underestimated the impact of the decade in 2004 and 2005.

Chris' career began in 2009, and thus his views are tainted by the Global Financial Crisis and the stench of banks and insurance companies that thought they could risk model their way out of any future trouble. This provided him with a healthy skepticism of levered companies, and reminds us with many companies that the P&L is the past, and the balance sheet is often the future.

We see these two vintage experiences as complementary in managing a portfolio where risk and reward are abound. In today's seemingly extreme positioning in U.S. markets, it's key to have a balance of views to be represented. These experiences have underpinned our mission to generate great performance for investors, no matter what environment we find ourselves in. We have seen many, and are committed to not getting caught up in the emotions of today. While in 2006 and 2007, stocks were high simultaneously around the globe, today's over-valued US market is coinciding with an international opportunity set that has never been more attractive. It simply requires active ownership to unlock.

Exhibit 3: Coinvestment Performance - Total Shareholder Return From GW Board Seat

Data source: CapIQ. CTT peers: UPS, FDX, DHL GR, POST AT, IDS LN, PNL NL, BPOST BE, PST IM, 6178 JP. LDO Peers: BA. LN, HO FP, RHM GR, HAG GR, AM FP, SAAB B, IDR SM

Active investing is not dead, though it requires an evolution. It requires being active owners. Eventually, the one-way bet most have made on big tech-dominated indices will reverse, and when it does, it could bring about significant volatility. With our fund's disaster hedges, and our cash positions, we will be ready for those days. And through catalysts that are increasingly under our own control, we are committed to performing through whatever may come.

Meanwhile, we are finding no shortage of opportunities, and have found stars aligned for our next active investment. Our diligence process over the past few years has oriented around companies where we see material upside through some value-added efforts. As many of you already know, we are excited to start our next adventure, and hope you'll consider joining us.

Quality-oriented investors don't need to only look at the largest technology companies to grow their capital. There are once-in-a-generation opportunities available in other valleys than the one named after the cyclical semiconductor industry. We move forward with enthusiasm, energy, and a commitment to build and grow your capital alongside ours.

Committed to deliver,

Steven Wood & Chris Torino

