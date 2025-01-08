NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) is a single-tenant focused net lease REIT that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio consisting primarily of investment-grade ("IG") or IG-profile tenants. The REIT has also maintained high exposure levels to retail sectors deemed necessity or discount-based.
Netstreit: High Quality Portfolio Trading Near New Lows
Summary
- NETSTREIT Corp. owns and operates single-tenant net lease retail properties across a wide U.S. footprint.
- The portfolio composition is weighted heavily toward necessity and discount-based retailers, two key defensive sectors.
- The REIT also has high exposure to tenants with investment-grade ratings or investment-grade profiles.
- Despite its quality portfolio, shares are trading near new 52-week lows.
- I maintain a bullish stance and believe shares are a “buy”.
