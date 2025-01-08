Nvidia Brings GenAI To The Physical World With Cosmos

In what was undoubtedly the most eagerly anticipated, most closely watched and highly attended CES keynotes of all time, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang managed to once again unveil an impressively wide-ranging set of announcements across many of the hottest topics in tech, including AI, robotics, autonomous cars and more.

Clad in a Las Vegas-glitz style version of his trademark black leather jacket, the tech industry leader worked his way through the company’s latest Geforce RTX50 series graphics cards, new Nemotron AI foundation model families and AI blueprints for AI-powered agents. He also touted extensions to the company’s Omniverse digital twin/simulation platform that extends AI into the physical world, new safety certifications for its autonomous driving platform, and a new mini desktop size AI supercomputer called Project Digits that’s powered by a Grace Blackwell GPU. Needless to say, it was all a lot to take in.

One of the most intriguing - but probably least understood - of all the announcements was a set of foundation models and platform capabilities that the company is calling Cosmos. Specifically defined as a set of world foundation models, advance tokenizers, safety guardrails and an advanced video processing pipeline, Cosmos is designed to bring the training capabilities and advanced outcomes of generative AI from the digital world into the physical one. In other words, instead of having GenAI create new digital outputs built from its training across billions of documents, images, and other digital content, Cosmos can help generate new physical actions - let’s call them analog outputs - by leveraging data it’s been trained on from digitally simulated environments.

While the concept is complex, the real-world results are both simple and profound. For applications like robotics, autonomous vehicles, and other mechanical systems, this means that Cosmos can help these systems react to physical stimuli in more accurate, safe, and helpful