ARKK: Tesla Overweighting Now Paying Off
Summary
- ARK Innovation ETF's strategic overweighting of Tesla and Coinbase has driven a significant performance rebound, positioning it for potential growth in 2025.
- Tesla's strong association with Elon Musk and favorable insurance trends in China support its growth, making it ARK Innovation ETF's top holding.
- Despite a slight YoY delivery decline, Tesla's robust performance and pro-growth policies under Trump could attract more investor capital to ARKK.
- With tech stocks likely to be investor favorites in 2025, ARK Innovation ETF is a compelling, pro-cyclical investment vehicle to own. Buy.
