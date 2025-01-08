Share prices for publicly-listed US equity real estate investment trusts plunged in December, closing the year at a median 12.8% discount to their consensus net asset value per share estimates, a 6.3-percentage-point increase from the median 6.5% discount as
NAV Monitor: U.S. Equity REITs Close 2024 At 12.8% Median Discount
Summary
- Share prices for publicly-listed US equity REITs plunged in December, closing the year at a median 12.8% discount to their consensus NAV per share estimates.
- Price-to-NAV valuations for industrial REITs also fell significantly in the recent month, with the median discount to NAV expanding more than 14 percentage points from 12.5% to 26.7%.
- The list of 10 REITs trading at the largest premium to NAV mainly consisted of healthcare REITs.
