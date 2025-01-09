Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 201: $20,100 Allocated, $1,932.03 In Projected Dividends
Summary
- The S&P 500 gained 23.31% in 2024, driven by strong earnings growth, declining capital costs, and potential deregulation under President-Elect Trump.
- My Dividend Harvesting Portfolio grew to $25,026.04, generating $1,932.03 in forward dividend income with a 24.51% return on invested capital.
- Goals for 2025 include exceeding a $30,000 account balance, generating over $2,200 in dividends, and having 45 positions producing at least one share annually.
- Adding to positions in Realty Income and BP, with plans to focus on technology, financials, BDCs, and oil and gas sectors in 2025.
